Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $2.81 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

