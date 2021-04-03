Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 5,328 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.90. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

