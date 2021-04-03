Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 759,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $26.50 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

