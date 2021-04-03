Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $181.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $133.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.41.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 56.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

