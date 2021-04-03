Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at William Blair

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.90 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

