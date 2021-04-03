Adshares Trading Up 30.8% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $8,703.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,577,175 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

