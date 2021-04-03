Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

