Advisor Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

