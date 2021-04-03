Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $373.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.95 and its 200 day moving average is $383.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

