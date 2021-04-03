Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

