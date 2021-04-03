Advisor Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

WAT stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

