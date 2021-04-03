Advisor Partners LLC Sells 913 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

