Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nomura by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.36 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

