Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

