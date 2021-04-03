aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Hits $261.58 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $261.58 million and $72.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 747.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00671242 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

