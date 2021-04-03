Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,440 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Agenus by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Agenus stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $587.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

