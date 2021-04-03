Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

