Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $1.74 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,774.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.27 or 0.03535374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00360156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.95 or 0.00980256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.38 or 0.00435598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00408100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00285329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

