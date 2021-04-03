AirSwap Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

