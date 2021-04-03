Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.