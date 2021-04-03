Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713,658 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,833 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after acquiring an additional 604,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.16 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

