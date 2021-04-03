Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

