Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.