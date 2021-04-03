Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.66. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 967,920 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

