ALL BEST ICO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,857.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $32,530.14 and $116,857.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,078,631 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.