Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -341.06 and a beta of 1.72. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

