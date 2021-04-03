Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,798 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 256.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 985,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $202,392.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,286.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

