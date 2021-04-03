Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,709 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.25% of Under Armour worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

