Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. EQT Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.