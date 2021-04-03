Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,910 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $190.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

