Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

