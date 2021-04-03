Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $14.55 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $835.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.98 and a 52 week high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

