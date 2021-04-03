Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.69

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and traded as high as $71.52. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 53,279 shares traded.

AMADY has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

