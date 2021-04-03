Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 143,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,169.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.