Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 36.2% in March

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,740,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 68,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ABEV stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

