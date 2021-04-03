AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

AMCX stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

