Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Amedisys stock opened at $269.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

