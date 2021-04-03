American Airlines Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.42) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($4.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($4.23). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

