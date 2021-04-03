American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.11. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 205,183 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

American Bio Medica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

