American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NYSE:AEL opened at $32.01 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

