American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

AFG opened at $113.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

