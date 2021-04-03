American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $246.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.13. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

