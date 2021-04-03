American International Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 261.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.