American International Group Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

