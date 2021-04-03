American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

