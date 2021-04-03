American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.06. 1,726,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,806. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

