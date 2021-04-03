Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $32.30 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

