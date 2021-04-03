AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 16,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,767. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. AMREP has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

