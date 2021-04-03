Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,373 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 166,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.