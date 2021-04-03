Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after buying an additional 1,098,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

